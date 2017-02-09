Store robbed at gunpoint

Durham police are searching for a suspect after an Oshawa convenience store was robbed Friday night.

A male entered the Hasty Market on Elderberry Drive at approximately 9:45 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3. According to police, the suspect approached the employee behind the counter, pulled out a handgun and demanded cash. The suspect fled the scene on foot with the money.

The employee was the only person in the store at the time of the robbery and was not physically harmed.

The suspect is described as a white male standing six feet and one inch tall with a large build. He was last seen wearing black pants, running shoes and a dark coloured hooded sweater. The suspect had the hood pulled up over his head and a mask over his face.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to call Det. Baggio at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 5366.

