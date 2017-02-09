UOIT set to host the OUA curling championship

For the first time in school history, UOIT is hosting the Ontario University Athletics (OUA) curling championship.

The five-day tournament will take place at the Oshawa Golf and Curling Club from Feb. 16 to 20 and will see 32 teams from 16 schools vying for the men’s and women’s titles.

There will be 24 draws over the five days, with the men’s and women’s championship games scheduled for 5 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 20.

For the past two seasons, the Laurier Golden Hawks have swept both championships. The Laurier men also won last year’s CIS championship over the University of Alberta, earning them the right to represent Canada at the 2017 Winter Universiade in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

The Ridgebacks hope to use home ice advantage to have their best finish at the event. In 2015, the men’s squad went 5-1 through the round-robin before eventually falling to the champion Golden Hawks 5-3 in the quarter-final.

