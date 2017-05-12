16Us set to open season at home

By Joel Wittnebel/The Oshawa Express

Those in the mood for a little minor baseball action need to look no further than Kinsmen Stadium as the 16U elite Legionaires get set to open their season at home tonight (May 10) against the Mississauga Majors.

The Legionaires, playing in the 16U division of the Elite Baseball League of Ontario (EBLO), are being led by head coach Jamie May, who has stepped up his role and taken the helm of the team after serving as an assistant coach last year.

“We’ve got most of our core from last year, it’s all back and the six guys we added are all pretty good players, so we’re going to have a pretty good team this year,” May says.

The six new players (two from Whitby, four from Peterborough), join the eight returning players on the bench, and May says the transition has been nothing but seamless as many of the players have either played with or against one another in the past.

“It’s like they’ve been here for years now,” he says.

Looking at the playing field for the year ahead, May says the club may be in for a few changes in their opponents, as the shift from 15U to 16U can see many players making the jump to higher leagues, something that many EBLO teams have dealt with.

“The top three teams lost the majority of their players to those elite teams, so it’ll be interesting to see now what happens with the other teams,” May says.

Following the team’s home opener on May 10 (7:30 p.m. at Kinsmen Stadium), the team will travel to Brampton to take on the Royals on May 22. The club is back home to close out the month on May 24 with a matchup against the Vaughan Vikings.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Print

