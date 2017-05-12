Car impounded after driver caught going 85km/h over speed limit

A 22-year-old Whitby male had his car seized and was handed a series of charges after being clocked going 85 km/h over the speed limit on King Street in Oshawa.

On May 3 at around 6:30 a.m., Durham police caught the driver of a white four-door Pontiac going 135 km/h in a 50-km/h zone.

The 22-year-old of Palace Street in Whitby is charged with racing a motor vehicle, driving without a license, failing to surrender insurance card, failing to surrender permit and driving a motor vehicle without a permit.

The driver had his vehicle impounded for seven days.

Durham police would like to remind residents that racing a motor vehicle is a serious charge that comes with a mandatory seven-day driver’s license suspension and a seven-day vehicle impoundment. Fines can go as high as $10,000 plus court costs.

