Celebrate Mother’s Day at Parkwood

This Mother’s Day, why not take mom to Parkwood Estates for lunch?

Taking place in the fabulous Loggia, gourmet petite sandwiches, scones, desserts and teas from Parkwood’s guest French chef Marjorie Steenson will be served. And all of that will be served by digitaries in black tie!

Curator Samantha George will also be hosting a lecture on the history of hats. For those who don a hat for the event, you will have the chance to win a beautiful golf bracelet, valued at $1,000.

There will also be gift bags for everyone, along with a raffle for jewelry and accessories.

Admission is $65. To make reservations, call 905-433-4311 or send an email to angie.vehof@parkwoodestate.com.

For more information, please contact Laura Mountjoy, Parkwood’s executive director, at laura.mountjoy@parkwoodestate.com.

