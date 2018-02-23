HEBERT, Jean-Marie

Retired 42 year employee of Ontario Hydro

At Hillsdale Estates on February 23, 2017 at the age of 86. Beloved husband of Evelyne Margaret (nee Lahaie) for 65 years. Dear father of Johanne Richard, Francine Hebert and predeceased by Richard Hebert. Fondly remembered by his grandchildren Jennifer and Nicole Richard, Chantal, Danielle and Jesse Oswald and great-grandchildren Sienna, Jayden, Aria, Isabelle and Giselle. Brother of Mathilde Landry and predeceased by 12 brothers and sisters. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Gertrude’s Catholic Church, 690 King St. E., Oshawa on Monday February 27, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Donations in memory of Jean-Marie to R. S. McLaughlin Durham Regional Cancer Centre or Alzheimer Society of Durham Region can be made through McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King St. E., Oshawa (905-433-5558). Online condolences may be shared at makfuneralhome.com

