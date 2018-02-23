RACZKOWSKI, Eleonora

In loving memory of Eleonora Sophia Raczkowski, who peacefully passed away in her sleep, into the presence of her Lord Jesus Christ on the morning of Monday, February 20th, 2017, at the age of 88. Beloved mother of Richard, Roman, Johnnie, Stanley, Lucia (Parks), Leon (Monroe), and Lena (Monroe). She leaves behind ten grandchildren, one of which has predeceased her; and ten great grandchildren. In church life she was well-known as “Grandma” in Children’s

Ministries. One of her favourite Scripture passages was Matthew 5:8, “ Blessed are the pure in heart, for they shall see God.” Relatives and friends may call at McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King St. E., Oshawa (905-433-5558) on Friday from 2 – 4 p.m. and 7 – 9 p.m. Funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Saturday, February 25th, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. with interment to follow. Donations in memory of Eleonora to Trinity Pentecostal Church would be appreciated. Online condolences may be shared at makfuneralhome.com.

