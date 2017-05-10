Latest News

Woman struck and killed by train in Oshawa

Posted on May 10, 2017

Police have confirmed a woman is dead after being struck by a train on the railway tracks near Bloor Street West and Park Road. (Photo by Colin Williamson).

By Joel Wittnebel/The Oshawa Express

A woman has been struck and killed on the CN railway tracks near Bloor Street and Park Road in Oshawa.

According to Durham Regional Police, the call came in at approximately 7:30 p.m. last night that a female victim had be struck.

The area is known to be used as a shortcut behind an apartment building on Bloor Street.

George Tudos, media spokesperson with the DRPS, says police do not suspect foul play in the woman’s death.

The police are not releasing any further information until next of kin have been notified.

