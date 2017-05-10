Chapman wins PC nomination

By Graeme McNaughton/The Oshawa Express

Oshawa voters will once again be able to vote for Bob Chapman in 2018 – but this time, for a different role.

Chapman, currently serving his second term as a regional councillor, was the victor in a nomination race for the Ontario PC Party in Oshawa, defeating Chuck Konkel, who ran for the Conservative Party in the Scarborough-Guildwood riding in the 2008, 2011 and 2015 federal elections.

With the election more than a year away – voters will head to the polls on or before June 7, 2018 – Chapman says he will remain in his role as a councillor for the time being while preparing for the election.

“I think I’m smart enough to be able to do that, and it’s no different than all the other things that I balance,” he tells The Oshawa Express.

“I’ve made a commitment to the taxpayers of Oshawa, and as long as I’m a regional and city councillors, collecting pay, that will be the top of my list to perform the functions that I have to do to look after the people of Oshawa.”

Chapman says he will have no issues balancing his current duties with the City of Oshawa and Region of Durham with those for the provincial election.

“This will become a secondary thing, no different than if I had a full-time job working in a factory for example. I’d go to work, and in my off hours on my time, I would work on my secondary thing,” he says.

“No different than when I was with the police and with the reserves. Police were always first, then time with the reserves when I was off duty.”

Chapman says that when the province drops the writ for the election, he will step aside from his duties as a councillor and focus full-time on the vote.

“When the writ is dropped, at that time I will take a leave of absence without pay from both councils. There’s a commitment to do that because that will become my full-time job for that 35 or 37 days, leading from when the writ’s dropped to voting day, and I will be focused on the provincial election,” he says.

“At that stage, it’s not appropriate for me to take taxpayers’ money to pay me to do that. Of course, if I get elected on the seventh of June, I can’t serve on two councils, so I would be an MPP and not a councillor anymore.”

