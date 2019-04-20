Whitby teen struck on Conlin Road

A 17-year-old Whitby male is in hospital with life-threatening injuries as a result of being struck by a vehicle while walking on Conlin Road in Oshawa.

On at approximately 10:52 p.m. on Good Friday, officers were called to a serious collision involving a pedestrian and motor vehicle at Conlin Road and Thornton Road in Oshawa.

The male pedestrian, was walking with two friends eastbound on Conlin Road when the victim was struck by an eastbound vehicle. Both lighting and weather conditions were not favorable at the time of the collision.

The other two male pedestrians and the driver of the vehicle were not injured.

Emergency services personnel attended and provided medical assistance to the teen, who was transported to a Toronto area trauma centre by ambulance.

Anyone with information about this incident or witnessed this collision is asked to call D/Cst. Scott of the Traffic Services Branch at 905-579-1520 (toll free 1-888-579-1520) ext. 5217.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Print

