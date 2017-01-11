What happened to the photo?

Dear Editor,

A friend of mine recently received her new Ontario health card in the mail after being notified about it maybe a month before. She showed me the new card, and the old expired one, and what became very apparent to me was the lack of a security photo on the new card!

In its place was a picture of a trillium, our provincial flower.

Unless there is new security measures on this card that I am not aware of, why on Earth are we going backwards in this area not forward, especially after all the fraudulent use in the past with the old red and white cards with no photo? Wasn’t that the reason for replacing them over time with the photo cards?

I cannot fathom the logic of our provincial government in so many areas, such as a costly green energy program that has killed jobs, and has people struggling to pay their outrageous hydro bills, a billion wasted on e-health, waging war with our doctors, giving no recourse to taxpayers concerning having windmills placed too close to their homes or airports, but pipeline applications go through years of hearings and regulations galore. Now this, another method to cheat taxpayers, the folks that fund OHIP, and it will be used for certain, if some people can utilize the card, that ordinarily should not be able to, with no photo! I hope I stand corrected, and there are some new security methods in play here with the new card, but I have my doubts when it comes to the Wynne Liberals.

Russ Horner

