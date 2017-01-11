Man dies after being stabbed downtown

Oshawa has its first homicide of 2017 after a man died as a result of injuries sustained from a stabbing.

At approximately 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8, a 21-year-old Oshawa male walked into the Central East Division in downtown Oshawa, saying that he had been stabbed in a nearby building and needed medical attention.

The man was rushed to a trauma centre in Toronto for treatment to be treated for his injuries, which Durham police described as life threatening.

The next day, on Monday, Jan. 9, the victim died as a result of his injuries.

Dominik Prusinski, age 21, of Eldorado Avenue in Oshawa has been identified as the victim in the year’s first homicide in Durham Region.

While there is no description of the suspect, police say they do not believe this was a random incident.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to call Det. McCurbin at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 2746.

