Wanted: Image of suspects in violent robbery released

The Durham Region Police are looking for the public’s help in identifying suspects wanted in connection to a violent street-level robbery earlier this month.

Early in the morning on June 1, the female victim was waiting outside of her home for a taxi when she was confronted by three men. One of them punched her in the face and when she fell to the ground, another man continued assaulting her. The suspects stole her purse and jewellery before fleeing in a vehicle.

The first suspect is described as a black male in his early 20s, about 6′, wearing a red hooded sweater and a grey bandana. The second man, also a black male in his early 20s, is about 5’11’’, with a slim build and wearing a black ski mask. The third man is described as about 6′, in his early 20s with a slim build and also wearing a black ski mask.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call D/Cst. Dalziel of Central West Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 1832.

Anonymous information can be sent to Durham Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca and tipsters may be eligible for a $2,000 cash reward.

