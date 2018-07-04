Extra support for first responders

By Dave Flaherty/The Oshawa Express

Durham’s police and paramedic services have formed a new partnership with first responder advocacy group Wounded Warriors Canada.

The partnership was recently announced with a mandate to promote mental health programs and services offered through Wounded Warriors.

Through the partnership, Durham Region Police Service and Durham Region Paramedic Service are expected to promote these programs to their members, and also Wounded Warriors’ fundraising efforts, as the organization receives no public funding.

Wounded Warriors offers a wide variety of programs and services for first responders and their families, including a couples-based post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) equine therapy held at WindReach Farm in Ashburn, 20 minutes northwest of Oshawa.

There is no financial commitment on behalf of the region, as Wounded Warriors’ programs are cost-free.

However, if the police or paramedic service requests a program to be specially offered for several members, the department would cover the costs.

Durham police chief Paul Martin spoke in support of the partnership.

“The health, safety, and wellness of our members are of utmost importance to us. This includes their mental health. Any opportunity that we can take to provide them with more resources and services in this regard is a welcome addition for the DRPS,” says Chief Martin.

Jim Moir, deputy chief of Durham Region Paramedic Service said the partnership will, “provide another layer of effective and compassionate support to members of both police and paramedic services who give so much of themselves in service to our community.”

Wounded Warriors executive director Scott Maxwell says he is proud to partner with both departments.

“[This] announcement recognizes the fact that no service, association, government agency, or organization will ever be the 100 per cent solution for their members in need of mental health support. When a member is struggling, it doesn’t matter where, when or how the injury occurred,” Maxwell says. “What matters is that our first responders and their family members know we are in this together – working to ensure they receive the help they so rightly deserve.”

