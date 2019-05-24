Walk for mental health with Community Care

Every Canadian experiences the effects of mental illness at some time in their lives whether it’s through a family member, friend or colleague.

Each year, one in five Canadians will personally experience a mental health illness.

Local residents can play a role in supporting their community by participating in the 14th Annual CCD Walk for Mental Health Awareness. The walk will take place on Saturday, June 8 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Port Perry Fairgrounds.

Over the past 13 years, the walk has raised $235,000.

Participants can walk or run a one, two or five km path along the scenic waterfront trail.

After the walk, everyone is welcome to enjoy a complimentary BBQ lunch, with a special thank you going out to the Rotary Club of Port Perry for coordinating the meal.

As a family oriented event, there are so many activities, as there will be entertainment, music, children’s games and so much more. An information tent will be set-up with display booths from community groups sharing information.

By registering before June 1, participants are eligible to enter into an early bird draw. There will be a silent auction and tons of draws to win prizes. Participants who raise $20 or more will receive a free walk t-shirt.

For over 40 years, Community Care Durham has been a registered charity providing care and support to more than 12,000 adults and their caregivers living in Durham Region who have needs related to aging, physical and mental health.

In supporting of the walk, Community Care Durham will be hosting a charity community yard sale on Sunday, May 26 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 23 Pinebrook Crescent in Whitby. A variety of items will be for sale such as gently used children’s toys, books, DVDs, home décor, kitchen items, clothing, small appliances, etc. All proceeds go to support the walk.

For more information or to register as an individual or team, visit www.communitycaredurham.on.ca and click on the CCD Walk button or call 905-430-8014.

