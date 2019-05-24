Big Bike rolling into downtown Oshawa

Those in the downtown core will see an exceptional sight during the month of June, all in the name of fundraising.

A total of 29 riders will join together to power the massive Big Bike in support of the Heart & Stroke, Durham Region and Peterborough branch.

The Big Bike event is a signature challenge for the Heart & Stroke, a Canadian charity dedicated to advocacy, education and funding of research towards heart disease and stroke.

Approximately 200 events are run across Canada each year, raising nearly $5 million in total.

Oshawa will host two Big Bike events next month on Tuesday, June 4 and Wednesday, June 19.

Both events will take place near the Regent Theatre in the city’s downtown core.

Those interested in joining a team or donating to the cause can do so at heartandstroke.ca

