Various upcoming openings on city committees

Volunteer positions are available at the City of Oshawa for those who are interested in becoming more involved in their community by donating their skills and time to deal with various issues associated with the city relating to local government.

Committee openings that will need to be filled this fall include:

Heritage Oshawa: Monthly meetings and committee work related to heritage conservation of buildings. Terms are December 2017 to November 2020 (one appointment) and December 2017 to November 2019 (three appointments).

Oshawa Accessibility Advisory Committee: Advise and assist the City of Oshawa in developing and facilitating strategies and actions towards a barrier-free Oshawa. Members include persons with disabilities, parents representing children with disabilities and individuals interested in issues related to persons with disabilities. Term is December 2017 to November 2019 (seven appointments: four persons with a disability, two interested parties and one parent of a child with a disability). Term is December 2017 to November 2020 (one parent of a child with a disability).

Oshawa Active Transportation Advisory Committee: To advise and assist city council and city staff on matters relating to the design, development, implementation and monitoring of policies, programs and facilities to enhance and promote a safe, sustainable and accessible active transportation system within the City of Oshawa. Term is December 2017 to November 2020 (five appointments). Term is December 2017 to June 2018 (one student appointment).

Oshawa Environmental Advisory Committee: Assist, advise and educate City Council, staff, and the community with respect to the protection, enhancement, restoration, management and appreciation of the natural and built environments. Regular monthly meetings are held with the exception of July and August. Term is December 2017 to November 2019 (five appointments). Term is December 2017 to November 2020 (two appointments).

Oshawa Port Authority: Federal commission with a City appointee to manage operations of the Port of Oshawa. Term is December 2017 to November 2020 (one appointment).

City council will consider the names of citizens who wish to stand for appointment. An application form must be completed and is available at City Clerk Services, City Hall, Fifth Floor, Rundle Tower, 50 Centre Street South, Oshawa or visit www.oshawa.ca (News & Alerts). The deadline for receipt of completed application forms is 4:30 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 10, 2017.

Further information related to the appointment may be obtained by calling City Clerk Services at 905-436-3311. Applicants may be contacted for a telephone interview.

