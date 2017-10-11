Restrictions continue on Adelaide

Lane restrictions on Adelaide Street East, between Ritson Road and Oshawa Boulevard North, will be ongoing until Nov. 6.

The restrictions are due to the installation of new turning lanes and median work by the region. Access to local driveways and businesses will be maintained at all times.

Drivers are asked to exercise caution for the safety of pedestrians, cyclists and construction workers.

Unfavourable weather conditions may influence the completion of this work.

