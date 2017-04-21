UOIT names top athletes

Capping off its 10th anniversary of varsity athletics, the University of Ontario Institute of Technology (UOIT) has named women’s soccer captain Kylie Bordeleau and men’s soccer team member Fabio Campoli as its athletes of the year.

This marked the second straight year Bordeleau won the honour. Throughout the current season, she helped her team win the school’s first Ontario University Athletics (OUA) championship and a bronze at the national level, the school’s first U Sports medal. She was also the first Ridgeback to be named the OUA’s most valuable player and became a first-team all-star in three straight seasons.

For Campoli, the male athlete of the year award comes after a successful season on the pitch, which saw him become the first player in program history to be named an OUA first-team all-star. He also stamped his name in the history books after netting 10 goals in 15 games for the Ridgebacks.

The awards were the last of a series to be handed out at the UOIT athletic banquet on March 31, which also saw women’s soccer striker Rhiannon Kissel and men’s badminton player Jonas Albaira named freshman athletes of the year.

Abigail Kawalec (women’s badminton and rowing) and Alexander Cuccovillo (men’s soccer) both received the Dr. Gary Polansky Leadership Award, while Tyler Tompsett (rowing) was presented with the Rob Millikin Award for his academic success, passion and heart.

