SIU investigating hit and run

By Graeme McNaughton/The Oshawa Express

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is now investigating a crash that left one person injured and another facing numerous charges.

At approximately 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday, April 12, police responded to a three-vehicle collision on Dundas Street and McQuay Boulevard in Whitby. Police say one of the involved drivers was seen running away from the scene.

After speaking with witnesses and with assistance from the DRPS K-9 Unit, officers were able to track down the male suspect and take him into custody.

One of the drivers involved in the crash, a 25-year-old male from Whitby, was injured and taken to a Toronto-area trauma centre with serious internal injuries and several broken bones.

A 39-year-old male of Fieldgate Drive in Oshawa is facing 24 charges, including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm, criminal negligence causing bodily harm, failure to stop at the scene of an accident, possession of a counterfeit mark and operation while disqualified.

Const. George Tudos of DRPS tells The Oshawa Express that the counterfeit mark charge relates to a fake driver’s license.

The reason the SIU, a civilian law enforcement agency that investigates investigations when police are involved, invoked its mandate to investigate this collision is because one of the vehicles involved in the collision was being pursued by Durham police.

According to a news release from the SIU, a Durham officer responded to an alarm call at a school in the area of Garden Street and Dundas Street just after 11:30 a.m. It was while the officer was pursuing a suspect pickup truck west on Dundas that the three-car collision occurred.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is requested to contact their lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529 ext. 1988.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Print

