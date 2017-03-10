UOIT names Rushnell as newest head coach for golf team

The UOIT golf team has a new man at the helm.

UOIT manager of intercollegiate athletics Scott Barker is proud to announce that John Rushnell has been named head coach of the golf team.

Rushnell will be taking over for Peter Butler, who stepped down because of professional and family commitments.

“We are excited to have John take over the golf program at UOIT,” states Barker in a news release. “Peter did a great job of establishing the program in the first six years and we feel that adding John will help us achieve our goal of winning a provincial title.”

Rushnell has been the Oshawa Golf and Curling Club’s full-time teaching instructor for the past seven years and has been teaching full-time for the past 19 years.

“It’s exciting,” said Rushnell. “I have a strong passion for the game of golf. I believe in core fundamentals, physical fitness, mental focus and being prepared. There is no better feeling than helping students succeed.”

Rushnell has competed throughout the United States and Canada with numerous wins on the Great Lakes Tour and Ontario PGA. One of his biggest accomplishments is qualifying and competing in the 2009 Senior US Open.

He is also a PGA of Canada Class “A” Teaching Professional and is a graduate of the Durham College business administration program.

The Ridgebacks have had success individually at the OUA championship with MacKenzie Dasti (Oshawa, Ont.) finishing in the top 10 in the last two tournaments while James Krantz (Oshawa, Ont.) had a top 10 finish in 2014 and top 20 finish in 2015.

