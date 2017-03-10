Car bolts from scene of crash

Durham police are searching for a vehicle that fled the scene of an accident near the Whitby-Oshawa town line last month.

At approximately 10:15 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23, officers were called to an accident at Consumers Drive and Highway 401 in Whitby. According to police, a grey Mazda was headed east on Consumers Dr. through the intersection when it was hit by a light coloured SUV or crossover-type vehicle attempting to turn left from the westbound lane on Consumers Dr.

Police say that vehicle failed to remain at the scene and drove off, adding that they believe the vehicle sustained significant front-end damage as a result of the collision.

The Mazda’s driver, a 47-year-old male, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to call Const. Robinson at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 1836.

Anonymous tips can also be sent to Durham Region Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tipsters are eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.

