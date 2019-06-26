Umphrey, Jean Margaret

Passed away at Hillsdale Terraces Oshawa on Saturday June 22nd 2019 at the age of 91.

Predeceased by her husband John.

Much loved mother of Gary Umphrey and his wife Jennifer of Guelph and their son William and Diane Jankovich and her husband Geza of Whitby and their children Kelly and Ryan and his wife Julia .

Great grandmother of Charlotte and Annabelle.

Predeceased by her sisters Ruth and Nancy.

A celebration of Life Reception will be held at Barnes Memorial Funeral Home, 5295 Thickson Rd. N. Whitby on Friday June 28th. at 11:30 a.m.

In memory of Jean, memorial donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or Alzheimer’s Society of Durham Region would be appreciated by the family.

Messages of condolence and shared memories can be left for the family by visiting barnesmemorialfuneralhome.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

