HENNE, Robert

(Retired member of Sheet Metal Workers & Roofers Local 30

At Orchard Villa Long Term Care, Pickering, on Saturday, June 15, 2019 Robert, in his 94th year. Beloved husband of the late Frieda Katharina. Dear father of Fred and his wife Sheryl Henne. Loving Opa to Joshua, Danielle Johnson (Geoff) and Meghan. Predeceased by family in Romania. Special thanks to Vivian at Birch Unit, Orchard Villa for her exceptional care. Private family arrangements. If desired, donations in memory of Robert to Alzheimer’s Society of Durham Region or Heart & Stroke Foundation can be made through McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King St., E., Oshawa (905-433-5558). Online condolences may be shared at makfuneralhome.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

