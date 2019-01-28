Two people stabbed in unprovoked attack

An Oshawa man police say suffers from mental health issues was arrested after stabbing two people in an unprovoked attack.

On Sunday, Jan. 27 at approximately 6 p.m., officers were called to an apartment building on Simcoe Street North in Oshawa regarding a double stabbing incident.

A 29-year-old male, who lives in the same building, attended the apartment of a 22-year-old female and her 28-year-old male friend.

According to police, without provocation, the accused stabbed the woman and when her friend intervened, he was stabbed multiple times.

Officers arrived and arrested the suspect outside of the apartment building.

The stabbing victims were rushed to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The male victim was later transferred to a Toronto trauma centre for further treatment.

The 29-year-old man was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and assault with a weapon; break and enter; possession of a weapon for committing a criminal offence and carrying a concealed weapon. He was held for a bail hearing.

Anyone with information of assistance to investigators is asked to contact D/Cst. Woolley of the Central East Division Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2732.

