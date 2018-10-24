Two Gens taking part in World U17s

By Chris Jones/The Oshawa Express

Oshawa Generals Ty Tullio and Dylan Robinson have been named to the Canadian roster for the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge.

Tullio is a 16 year-old centre that has previously played for the Mississauga Chargers and Vaughan Kings Minor Midget AAA teams. He is from Lakeshore, Ont.

In his rookie season, Tullio has played in every game so far and has scored one goal along with five assists in 11 games for the Generals

Tullio was drafted by the Gens in the first round of the 2018 OHL Priority Selection. He was selected 11th overall.

Last season with the Vaughan Kings, Tullio played in 50 games, scoring 38 goals with 51 assists for 89 points, leading them to the championship game. He also won gold for Team GTHL Blue in Kitchener for the 2018 OHL Gold Cup.

Robinson is another 16 year-old centre for the Generals. He previously played for the Pickering Panthers and Toronto Jr. Canadian Minor Midget AAA team during the 2017-18 season. He played 55 games for the Toronto Jr. team, where he scored 29 goals with 55 assists for 84 points.

He was drafted in the second round of the 2018 OHL Priority Selection by the Generals. He was selected 28th overall.

Robinson was also a member of the gold medal GTHL Blue team in Kitchener alongside Tullio, where he had five points in four games. He was also named the OHL Cup MVP.

Thus far this season, Robinson has scored one goal and has one assist for two points in nine games with the Generals.

Both players have been named as members of Team Black to represent Canada.

Several notable players have participated in the tournament in the past. Some of them are current NHLers Cam Fowler, Connor McDavid, Jack Eichel, and former Oshawa General John Tavares to name a few.

Canada has been split into three teams – Red, White and Black – all of which will participate in the tournament. Other countries participating include Finland, Sweden, Russia, the United States, and the Czech Republic.

The tournament will take place in Saint John and Quispamsis, New Brunswick from Nov. 3 to Nov. 10. Tullio and Robinson’s Team Canada Black’s first game will be against Team Canada White on Nov. 4 at 12 p.m.

