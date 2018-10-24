Empty a bowl, fill another

An upcoming fundraiser will offer a chance to enjoy a great meal while also raising awareness and funds to alleviate hunger in Durham.

Feed The Need in Durham invites the community to attend the fifth annual Durham’s Empty Bowls event on Sat., Oct. 27.

Some of the region’s finest chefs will come together under one roof with their signature dishes, desserts and fresh bread.

Attendees can sample as many dish as they desire as every bowl they fill will help fill the bowl of those in need.

‘Celebrity’ chefs will represent a number of local establishments, including Shrimp Cocktail, Port Bistro 67, Berry Hill Food Co., Cooper Branch, Three-Six Kitchen & Lounge, The Table, The Oshawa Golf and Curling Club, Lisa’s Cakes and Lollies, The Baker’s Table and Feed The Need’s own ‘chef.’

There will also be live music by Cheryl Ireland and craft beer sampling from Town Brewery.

A yet-to-be announced special guest will share their story.

The bowls provided at the event are uniquely-handcrafted pottery, donated by the Durham Potters Guild.

Organizers say these bowls are available for attendees to take home as a “reminder of the many thousands of empty bowls in our community that require ongoing help to be filled.”

There are also door prizes available and a silent auction.

“This is our fifth annual Empty Bowls fundraiser and we are overwhelmed by the continued support from our community for this event,” says Executive Director, Ben Earle. “This is a unique and inspiring way for us to work with our local culinary community as we acknowledge and bring awareness to hunger in our community.”

The event takes place at The Oshawa Golf and Curling Club, 160 Alexandra Street, from noon to 3 p.m.

Tickets are $75 and are available through the Feed The Need in Durham office at 905-581-3863 or at www.eventbrite.ca/e/durhams-empty-bowlstickets-49148911718.

