Twenty people charged in region-wide investigation

A region-wide investigation into “street-level” drug and gun trafficking has led to 20 people being charged.

The Durham Regional Police Service Gun and Gang Enforcement Unit, with support from the Drug Enforcement Unit, recently wrapped up the investigation, called Project Broadsword.

As a result, 17 search warrants were executed over the past two months.

A total of 20 people, all Durham Region residents ranging in ages 17 to 57, have been arrested and charged, with one outstanding suspect, according to police. At this point, 147 criminal charges have been laid.

More than $320,000 in drugs and cash were seized during the investigation, as well as three motor vehicles. Drugs seized included cocaine, fentanyl, morphine, MDMA and prescription pills.

Investigators also seized seven firearms, including a semi-automatic handgun, rifles and shotguns; as well as ammunition and three air pistols. Other weapons seized include brass knuckles, two stun guns, pepper spray and over-capacity magazines.

