Oshawa man charged with possession of cocaine

A routine traffic stop in Oshawa resulted in the seizure of more than $25,000 worth of cocaine.

On Friday, Nov. 15 at approximately 1:55 a.m., officers observed a vehicle travelling on Taunton Road approaching Thornton Road in Oshawa with no rear lights. While talking to the driver, an officer observed a plastic container of marijuana near the driver. Drug paraphernalia and a large quantity of cocaine was located in the trunk.

The value of the cocaine is estimated at $25,500 and the marijuana had a street value of about $180.

The 46-year-old man of Stevenson Road North in Oshawa is charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, and having cannabis readily available while driving.

Anyone with new information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Cst. Grainger of at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2228.

