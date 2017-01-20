Thousand-plus tickets from safety blitz

Durham police handed out more than 1,000 traffic tickets during a recent safety blitz.

From Jan. 9 to 13, DRPS’ annual zero tolerance In the Zone campaign hit school zones, ensuring that drivers were following the law as children were making their way back to the classroom. As a result, police handed out 1,045 tickets for various offences, including 562 for speeding. Police also issued 47 tickets for stop sign violations, 15 for disobeying red lights and 28 for distracted driving.

DRPS would like to thank local school officials and members of the public for supporting this traffic initiative.

