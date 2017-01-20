Public meeting to talk transportation

Regional staff will be coming to Oshawa today, Jan. 18, to discuss its plans for the future of transportation in Durham.

From 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. in the Science Building Atrium at the University of Ontario Institute of Technology, there will be a public meeting in regards to the region’s transportation master plan, which will help “define the policies, programs and infrastructure improvements required to plan for Durham’s future transportation needs,” according to a news release.

Work on the master plan started in mid-2014, and is set to replace the current master plan, which was approved in 2003 and outlines growth through to 2021.

The Oshawa meeting comes after sessions in Pickering and Whitby, with two more meetings – one in Clarington and another in Port Perry – scheduled for this week.

For more information, please visit durham.ca/tmp.

