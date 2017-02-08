The truth about coal

Re: “Liberals need to clean up their mess,” Feb. 1, 2017

Dear Editor,

Mr. Hawkins would have done well to research facts before lauding McKittrick’s irresponsible and fact-free analysis. McKittrick is a signatory to the Declaration of the Cornwall Alliance, which in essence says that we must burn the fossil fuels or God will be angry with us. He tortures statistics in the service of that belief. He is associated with many error filled articles and papers, some deliberately so.

The reality is GHG emissions have been reduced by 17 per cent following the phasing out of coal, the equivalent of taking 7 million cars off the road. Coal had been responsible for 20 per cent of the total previously.

According to the Institute for Sustainable Development, coal-powered plants were responsible for 23 per cent of the sulphur dioxide and 14% of the nitrogen dioxide emissions. That is gone.

Estimated health benefits were the saving of 1,900 premature deaths, 9,800 hospital admissions, 13,000 emergency room visits and 46 million illnesses, all attributable to coal pollutants.

There were economic damages at $10 billion annually. Another reputable study arrives at smaller figures, but are still alarmingly large.

The cost of power did rise, but only in part due to the replacement of coal and insignificantly compared to the benefits. Much is due to updating of infrastructure. What is due to the higher priced natural gas and, to a lesser degree, renewables, is time sensitive and will decrease over time. It will decrease more rapidly if renewables such as wind and solar, now the cheapest sources, are emphasised for future needs.

Mr. Hawkins’ claim that efficient energy is penalized by cap and trade makes no sense since the object is to improve efficiency.

John Peate

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Print

