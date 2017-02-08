Super Bowl crackdown

Durham police conducted a number of spot checks on area roads following the Super Bowl on Sunday, finding a number of impaired drivers.

In total, 525 motorists were stopped in Pickering, Ajax, Whitby and Oshawa and screened for impairment, with 11 taking roadside screening tests. In total, four provincial tickets were issued and one person was given a three-day suspension.

There was also a R.I.D.E. program in the east end of Oshawa and Clarington that saw 13 charges filed in a 2.5-hour window, including five three-day suspensions.

