The gift of life

Despite the wet weather outside, more than a dozen people came out for the official flag raising at City Hall for Be A Donor Month. Every April, the Trillium Gift of Life Network, along with its counterparts across the country, help raise awareness for organ and tissue donation, as well as getting more people registered to be donors. While Ontario has broken its own records for organ and tissue donation the past few years, only about 30 per cent of the population is registered. To become an organ donor yourself, or to make sure you are already registered, please visit beadonorca.

