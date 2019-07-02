Teen stabbed at house party on Canada Day, sent to hospital

An Oshawa teen is in hospital after a Canada Day house party stabbing.

According to police, at 1 a.m. on July 1, officers were called to the area of Hillrise Street in response to a large fight outside of a home.

Officers located a 16-year-old male suffering from stab wounds.

He was taken to local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police searched the area but were unsuccessful in locating the suspect.

The suspect is described as a black male, 5’8”, wearing black clothing and was armed with a large knife.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Collins of the Central West Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 1827.

Anonymous information can be provided to Durham Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca and tipsters may be eligible for a $2,000 cash reward.

