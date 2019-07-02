KORBAK, Mary (Maria)

Passed away peacefully at Hillsdale Estates in Oshawa on Friday June 28th, 2019 at the age of 94. Born in Sanok (Ukraine), Mary (Maria) later settled in Oshawa with her husband, William (Wasyl) and eldest son, Russ. Fondly remembered by her children and grandchildren for sharing her love of life, ability to always be happy, treat everyone with kindness, and her witty sense of humour.”

Wife of the late William (Wasyl) Korbak. Mother of Russell (Linda) Korbak, Bill (Erin) Korbak, Irene (Ted) Taylor, Mary Pasgas, Christine (Andy Atamaniuk) Korbak and Susan Korbak. Devoted grandmother of Dawn (Bill), Lynn (Chris), Justin (Andrea), Julie (Tim), Diana, Paul (Serena), Jessica (Michael), Brandan, Alex; great-grandmother to Chip, Grace, Geoff (Carrie) and Heather (Rick). Relatives and friends may call at McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King Street East, Oshawa (905-433-5558) on Friday, July 5th, 2019 from 10:00am until time of service in the funeral home chapel at 11:00am. Interment at St. Wolodymyr and St. Olha Ukrainian Cemetery. Donations in memory of Mary (Maria) to Canadian Mental Health Association, CMHA Durham would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences can be shared at makfuneralhome.com.

