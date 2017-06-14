Table is set for Gens 17-18 season

By Joel Wittnebel/The Oshawa Express

Get your calendars ready Gens fans, the official schedule for the 2017/2018 season is here.

While the season start is still months away, fans can rejoice in the fact that they may be able to witness a bit of redemption right from the get-go as the London Knights will be rolling into Oshawa for the home opener at the Tribute Communities Centre on Oct. 1.

Historically, the Gens have not faired well against the seemingly always strong London team, winning only three of the last 10 match-ups throughout the last five seasons. Last year, London took both games, beating Oshawa 4-3 and then 4-0 at the TCC.

With that said, Gens fans can rejoice in the fact that their club typically does well in their first home match-up of the season.

Over the last three years, Oshawa has won each of their first home games and have only allowed a single goal, that coming from Peterborough in last year’s opener. The Gens would go on to win 4-1. The two years prior the Gens shut out both North Bay and Sudbury.

Going back even further, between 2002 and 2016, the Generals are 9/15 in home openers, and in only four of those seasons have the Generals not made the playoffs. However, trying to judge any type of playoff picture from the home opener success is split as in those four season when the Gens missed the post-season, two of those seasons they won the home opener, and two of them they did not.

This will mark the first time in the last 15 years the Gens have started their season at home against London.

“Our home opener against London is a fantastic opportunity to see a Western Conference team early in the season” states Roger Hunt, the general manage and VP of the Gens in a news release. “The home opener is a chance to unveil the 2017-18 team to our fans, and set the tone for the upcoming season.”

Prior to the home opener, the Gens will start their season on the road, opening against the Sudbury Wolves on Sept. 22, before travelling to Sault Ste. Marie the next day to take on the Greyhounds.

Following that, the Gens will return to face their rival Peterborough Petes on Sept. 28, and then the Guelph Storm at the Sleeman Centre on Sept. 29.

