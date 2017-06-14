Durham150.ca up and running

Dave Flaherty/The Oshawa Express

The region has launched a new website dedicated to local celebrations of Canada’s 150th anniversary.

Durham150.ca was officially unveiled this past Wednesday in a ceremony held at Durham Region headquarters prior to the day’s Committee of the Whole meeting.

Region staff and councillors, as well as other guests, were decked out in red Canada 150 shirts to mark the occasion.

According to a news release, the “collaborative online resource” highlights local events and initiatives occurring throughout Durham Region this year in celebration of the Confederation of Canada.

“Durham Tourism is excited to be partnering with Central Counties Tourism, our eight local municipalities and Durham’s many local attractions, events and stakeholders to bring Durham150.ca to life,” says Brandon Pickard, manager of tourism. “We invite all residents and those planning a trip to Durham this year to visit Durham150.ca to learn more about more about what’s taking place across the region, and join us in celebrating Canada 150”

The website features a searchable events calendar, trip planning resources, such as where to stay, eat and other local activities and a blog featuring stories behind some of the year’s local events.

Regional chair Roger Anderson says 2017 will be a “big year for tourism” in the region.

“We have some remarkable sites from…Newtonville to Pickering to Clarington…there is truly something for everyone,” Anderson says.

A short video of some of the website’s highlights were shown to those in attendance.

The launch was held in coordination with the kick off of the Spring Farmers’ Market.

