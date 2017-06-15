Suspect sought after woman stabbed in Oshawa

The Durham Regional Police are on the hunt for a suspect after an 18-year-old girl was stabbed in Oshawa last night.

On Wednesday, June 14, 2017, at approximately 11:30 p.m., police were called to an incident in the area of Ritson Road South and Lakeview Park in Oshawa. Police located one victim at the scene who had been involved in a verbal altercation before being stabbed.

The victim was taken to local hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police want to speak with anyone who may have witnessed this stabbing, or whom may have any information on this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Sitaram of Central East Criminal Investigation Bureau at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2741.

Anonymous information can be sent to Durham Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca and tipsters may be eligible for a $2,000 cash reward.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Print

