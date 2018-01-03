Sudden death in Oshawa confirmed as a homicide

A sudden death investigation at a residence on Simcoe Street South in Oshawa has now been confirmed as Durham Region’s ninth homicide of 2017.

On Dec. 17, members of Central East Division were called to an apartment on Simcoe Street South in Oshawa after a 31-year-old Oshawa male was found deceased in a vacant apartment. A post-mortem was conducted and the results have determined the cause of death to be “sharp-force trauma”.

The victim Jeffrey Allan Johnston of Oshawa was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information pertaining to this investigation are urged to call Det. Horrocks (ext. 5418) or Det. Moore (ext. 5326 )of the Major Crime – Homicide Unit at 1-888-579-1520.

Anonymous information can be sent to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca and tipsters may be eligible for a $2,000 cash reward.

