Sudden death in Oshawa confirmed as a homicide

January 3, 2018

DRPS investigators were on scene at a residence on Simcoe Street South on Dec. 17 after a 31-year-old male was found dead inside. The death has been ruled as the region’s ninth homicide of 2017. (Photo by Dave Flaherty)

A sudden death investigation at a residence on Simcoe Street South in Oshawa has now been confirmed as Durham Region’s ninth homicide of 2017.

On Dec. 17, members of Central East Division were called to an apartment on Simcoe Street South in Oshawa after a 31-year-old Oshawa male was found deceased in a vacant apartment. A post-mortem was conducted and the results have determined the cause of death to be “sharp-force trauma”.

The victim Jeffrey Allan Johnston of Oshawa was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information pertaining to this investigation are urged  to call Det. Horrocks (ext. 5418) or Det. Moore (ext. 5326 )of the Major Crime – Homicide Unit at 1-888-579-1520.

Anonymous information can be sent to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca and tipsters may be eligible for a $2,000 cash reward.

 

