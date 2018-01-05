Remains found in apartment belong to Rori Hache

Human remains found in a McMillan Drive apartment last week have been identified as those of Rori Hache, an 18-year-old Oshawa woman whose torso was discovered in Lake Ontario in September.

Durham Region Police Service officers discovered the remains after being called to the apartment at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 29, 2017 after a body was discovered inside.

Police confirmed the remains belonged to Hache via a media release at approximately 12:40 p.m. on Friday.

Adam Strong, 45, of Oshawa was charged with improper/indecent interference with a dead body in connection to the discovery and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 10. No other charges have been announced as of yet.

A suspicious package also found at the apartment was later identified as an explosive device, and safely detonated by police.

As reported earlier by The Oshawa Express, Hache’s torso was found by a fisherman near the Oshawa Harbour on Sept. 11, and identified by police in November. The teen had been missing since late-August.

Police say the investigation continues and more information will be released later.

Anyone with new information is asked to contact Det. Short (ext. 5407) or Det. Dorego (ext. 5319) of the Central East Division Major Crime – Homicide Unit at 1-888-579-1520.

