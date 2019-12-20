“Street gang” members charged in connection thefts, assault and bullying

An investigation into bullying, thefts and assaults involving youth in north Oshawa has resulted in 14 arrests and 38 charges.

Responding to multiple complaints from educators and students at Maxwell Heights Secondary School on Coldstream Drive in Oshawa, Durham police formed a project team and launched an investigation in early December.

Upon successful completion of the investigation, a group of current and former students, identifying themselves as a “street gang,” were found to be intimidating others through threats of violence to steal smartphones, jewelry and other items.

The 13 youth involved were all male and ranged in age from 12 to 17. One adult was also charged. In total there were 38 charges, including theft, assault, forcible confinement, and intimidation.

Victims were threatened and told not to go to police or any adults with information.

However, reports were made and police noticed an increase in street-level robberies and related activities in the area in 2019.

Durham District School Board officials co-operated fully with the investigation.

Police will continue to identify and investigate any issues of violence and intimidation in local schools.

Anyone with new information is asked to call 1-888-579-1520.

