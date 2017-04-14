STOROSHCHUK, Myroslawa

Beloved mother and grandmother, passed away December 16, 2016 at the amazing age of 100 years. She will always be remembered by her sons Jurij (Lesia Savedchuk) and Orest (Aileen), grandchildren Roman, Daria and Natalka and sister Irene. Panakhyda (prayers) will take place on Wednesday, December 21, 2016 at 7:30 pm at McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME, 152 King Street East Oshawa (905-433-5558). Funeral on Thursday, December 22, 2016 at 11:00 a.m. at ST. GEORGE THE GREAT MARTYR UKRAINIAN CATHOLIC CHURCH, 597 Albert St. Oshawa, with interment to follow at St. Wolodymyr and Olga Ukrainian Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Plast Calgary (P.O. Box 52182, Edmonton Trail RPO, T2E 8K9) or the Encyclopedia of Ukraine (Canadian Institute of Ukrainian Studies, 430 Pembina Hall, University of Alberta, Edmonton, AB T6G 2H8). Online condolences may be made at makfuneralhome.com

