Stabbing at Oshawa Centre

Two teens were sent to hospital after being stabbed at the Oshawa Centre.

According to police, at around 9:40 p.m. on Tuesday evening, officers responded to a call of the stabbing.

The victims became engaged in a dispute with another young man, who allegedly stabbed them.

Police say the suspect, who was with two females, then fled the scene.

The victims received serious but non life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as a white male between 16 and 20 years of age, 6’tall with a slim build.

He was wearing a black shirt, black pants, white shoes and a white hat.

Anyone with new information about this incident is asked to contact D/Cst. Grigoriou of the Central East Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2737.

Anonymous information can be sent to Durham Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca and tipsters may be eligible for a $2,000 cash reward.

