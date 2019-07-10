Latest News

Stabbing at Oshawa Centre

Posted on July 10, 2019 by oshawaexpress in NEWS, POLICE

(Photo by Colin Willaimson)

Two teens were sent to hospital after being stabbed at the Oshawa Centre.

According to police, at around 9:40 p.m. on Tuesday evening, officers responded to a call of the stabbing.

The victims became engaged in a dispute with another young man, who allegedly stabbed them.

Police say the suspect, who was with two females, then fled the scene.

The victims received serious but non life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as a white male between 16 and 20 years of age, 6’tall with a slim build.

He was wearing a black shirt, black pants, white shoes and a white hat.

Anyone with new information about this incident is asked to contact D/Cst. Grigoriou of the Central East Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2737.

Anonymous information can be sent to Durham Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca and tipsters may be eligible for a $2,000 cash reward.

 

