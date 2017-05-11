Some tips for living a happier life

By Bill Fox/Columnist

The number one rule, according to Steve Jobs, is “Be yourself, your time is limited, so don’t waste it living someone else’s life.” Accept who you are, just be yourself, and you’ll feel a world of difference. You might want to also consider the following:

Take into account that great love and great achievements involve great risk. When you lose, don’t lose the lesson. Follow the three Rs: Respect for self, respect for others and responsibility for all your actions. Remember that not getting what you want is sometimes a wonderful stroke of luck. Don’t let a little dispute injure a great relationship. When you realize you’ve made a mistake, take immediate steps to correct it. Spend some time alone every day. Open your arms to change, but don’t let go of your values. Remember that silence is sometimes the best answer. A loving atmosphere in your home is the foundation for your life. In disagreements with loved ones, deal only with the current situation. Don’t bring up the past. Be gentle with the Earth. Once a year, go someplace you’ve never been before. Remember that the best relationship is one in which your love for each other exceeds your need for each other. If you want others to be happy, practice compassion. If you want to be happy, practice compassion. Help others by being of service to someone else. Be thankful for all you have by making a gratitude list. Share with others your thoughts, your time, and your abilities and you will feel better for it. Smile more – it’s contagious and you will feel happier. Exercise because it reduces stress and releases endorphins creating a good feeling. Eat healthy –when you eat right, you feel better both physically and mentally. Spend time with your loved ones, as there is no replacement for spending quality time with your loved ones and life’s too short to live it completely alone. Dump negative thinking, replacing your negative thoughts with some positive ones. Spend less time with negative people and more time with positive people. Forgive and forget – holding a grudge will harm you more than the person you’re holding it against.

My hope is that we all have a happier week, and that we don’t let what we can’t control (like U.S. politics) affect our happiness.

