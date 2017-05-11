Gas station robbed

Durham police are on the search for a male suspect after a gas station was robbed early Friday morning.

At approximately 7 a.m. on Friday, May 5, a lone male with his face covered entered the Shell Gas station on Simcoe Street North in Oshawa. Inside, the suspect smashed the countertop glass with a metal object and demanded cash. After receiving money, he left the station but was chased westbound by a witness on Sunset Drive. The suspect was able to escape from his pursuer, running through backyards on Hortop Street.

The station clerk was not physically injured as a result of this robbery.

The suspect is described as a white male, 25 to 35 years of age, five feet and eight inches tall and weighing about 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to call Det. Const. Price at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 5362.

