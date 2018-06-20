Signs of arson at newly constructed Oshawa home

The Durham Regional Police suspect a fire at a working construction site in north Oshawa was deliberately set.

On June 20 at approximately 2 a.m., emergency services were called to a construction site on Winfield Farms Drive West in Oshawa.

Members of Central West Division responded and assisted the Oshawa Fire Department with the blaze. According to police, the new house was finished, but unoccupied at the time. A neighbouring home was evacuated as a precaution and no injuries were reported.

Police say the fire was contained and did not spread to other homes. However, there was extensive internal damage and investigators believe the fire was deliberately set.

Anyone with information about activity in or around this location early this morning is asked to contact Det. McFarlane of the Central West Division Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 1835.

Anonymous information can be sent to Durham Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca and tipsters may be eligible for a $2,000 cash reward.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Print

