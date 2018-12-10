Shooting, stabbing incidents in same area

Police are investigating shooting and stabbing incidents that occurred around the same time, and in the same part of Oshawa.

On Dec. 10, at approximately 5 a.m., officers were called to a Toronto Avenue residence near Ritson Road South regarding a male who had been shot. Officers discovered a 50-year-old man suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound and he was rushed to hospital.

The investigation revealed there was a disturbance in the backyard of a residence on Toronto Avenue when a male fired a weapon at the victim. Officers searched the area, but no arrests were made. The male victim is recovering in hospital.

The suspect is described as a black male, about 5’4” tall, in his 20s.

At approximately 6 a.m., a 30-year-old man suffering from a knife wound attended a residence near the location of the shooting. Officers were called to the area and a search was conducted by front-line officers, a K-9 team as well as Air1 police helicopter. The man has not been located.

Given the proximity and the time sequence, investigators have not ruled out these two incidents being connected.

Anyone with new information about either incident is asked to call D/Cst. MacKinnon (ext. 2783) or D/Cst. Kollaard (ext. 2738) of the Central East Division Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 1657.

