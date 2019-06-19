Roger Anderson recognized for municipal contributions

The Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM) has honoured the late Roger Anderson with a Roll of Honour Award.

The award recognizes Anderson’s contributions to local government and to the organization itself.

As a long-time board member with FCM, Anderson served as a director and chair of the Ontario Caucus.

A media release states Anderson “took pride in his leadership of the standing committees on international relations, municipal finance and intergovernmental arrangements, where he shared his knowledge and experience in municipal government with developing political economies.”

He was also active in the Association of Municipalities of Ontario for 25 years.

Under his leadership, municipalities gained access to federal gas tax funding for infrastructure and transit, which was made permanent in 2008.

Locally, Anderson was the longest-serving chair of Durham Region – a role he held for more than 20 years.

In 2014, he became the first person publicly elected into the role.

Prior to his term as regional chair, Anderson served as a constable on the Durham Regional Police Service and as a broker with a local real estate business.

He was first elected as a local councillor in 1985, serving as regional councillor and Deputy Mayor for the Town of Ajax from 1991 to 1997.

He served as chair of the Durham Region Transit Commission and served several terms as chair of the Durham Regional Police Services Board.

Anderson passed away in March 2018 after a battle with cancer.

