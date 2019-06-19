Legionnaires off to strong start

By Chris Jones/The Oshawa Express

Baseball season is now well under way, and while many are turning their eyes towards Toronto, Oshawa is watching the Legionnaires.

The Oshawa 15U Legionnaires are off to a strong start, with a record of 7-2, as they rest in third place in the east standings before The Oshawa Express’ press time. They have a winning percentage of .778.

Catcher Michael Quick is leading the league in three major offensive categories, as he has an average of .750, and on-base percentage of .737, and an OPS of 1.645.

Pitcher Breaden Lewis is second in WHIP at 0.65, and is tied for first in wins with two, and ERA with 0.00.

The play next on Saturday, June 22 at 10 a.m. at Clarington Fields against Clarington/Northumberland.

Their next home game is on June 25, at 7:30 p.m. at Kinsmen Stadium against Leaside 1.

The Oshawa 16U Legionnaires are also off to a strong start, with a record of 7-1, which puts them in second place with a winning percentage of .875.

Catcher Colin Cymbalista leads in all four offensive categories, as he has an average of .667, an OBP of .719, 17 RBIs, and an OPS of 1.756.

First baseman A.J. Rowe is third in average at .440, while Pitcher and infielder Cody Hefford is third in OBP at .643.

Pitcher Tyler Robichaud is tied for first in wins with four, and is also second with an ERA of 0.42, behind teammate Paul Xenophontos at 0.00, who also leads the league in WHIP with 0.77.

Xenophontos is also fifth in the league in strikeout percentage at .26.

Their next game is tonight, June 19, as they take on the Northumberland Jacks at Kinsmen Stadium, at 7:30 p.m.

The Legionnaires 18U team currently leads the premier division standings with a record of 6-1, which is good enough for a winning percentage of .857.

Oshawa’s right fielder Davis McMillan leads the league in two categories, as he is the leading in OBP at .625, and OPS at 1.339.

McMillan is also second in average at .429, and is tied for second in RBIs with teammate Carter Arbuthnot with 11.

Catcher Jacob Miller currently leads the league in RBIs with 13, and ranks third in average at .429. He is also fourth in OPS at 1.111.

Catcher and outfielder Lucas Fasullo is second in OBP at .607, and third in OPS at 1.163.

Arbuthnot is currently fourth in batting average at .400, while infielder Ryan Laird is fourth in OBP at .515.

Pitcher Addam Wilson currently leads the league in ERA at 1.80, while teammate Justin Travis is second at 2.00.

Wilson is also tied for first in WHIP with teammate Thomas Aronowicz at 1.00.

Aronoqicz also leads the league in strikeout percentage at .55, and Travis is second at .40.

The 18U Legionnaires play their next game on Thursday, June 20 at 7:30 p.m. at Kinsmen Stadium.

The 15U Legionnaires played on Monday, June 17, in Scarborough, but the information was not available before The Oshawa Express went to print.

